Jalen Ramsey puts Tyreek Hill on blast ahead of Week 5 matchup

One of the best matchups of the 2018 NFL season so far will take place on Sunday, when the Jaguars travel to Arrowhead Stadium for an epic showdown with the Chiefs.

The two teams are arguably the best in the AFC right now, and the matchup pits the Chiefs’ high-powered offense against the Jaguars’ stout defense. It will be interesting to see which team is able to impose its will on their opponent.

The most entertaining individual matchup in the game will be Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill against Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey. And Ramsey, of course, is already wasting no time in throwing some shade at his counterpart, when asked about the matchup on Thursday.

#Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey wants you to know that this week's matchup vs Tyreek Hill is not a WR vs CB matchup. "He made All-Pro as a RETURN SPECIALIST… He went to 2 Pro-Bowls as a…. RETURN SPECIALIST. I made All-Pro and the Pro Bowl at MY position." pic.twitter.com/IDTY8mnoxf — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2018

Hill is a dynamic player, and a lot more than simply a return specialist. Ramsey will learn that on Sunday.