Johnny Gargano Explains Why Talents Want To Stay In NXT Rather Than Go To The WWE Main Roster

Johnny Gargano, known best to WWE fans as Johnny Wrestling, is arguably the top babyface in the NXT brand, coming off one of the most well-received feuds in brand history against arch-rival and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

In a new interview conducted for The Daily Star, Gargano opened up about his time in NXT, and why he values being a member of the NXT roster, going so far as to say he would not trade “anything in the world” to leave NXT.

At one point in the interview, Gargano was asked if other talents in NXT want to remain on the Wednesday night brand, as opposed to getting a coveted call-up to the WWE main roster.

“I do not see why not”, replied Gargano. “Everyone’s dream – and mine too – is to wrestle at WrestleMania, but right now NXT is such a special place. “You have guys like me who have been wrestling around the world for ten years whose goal was to get here, and now we are all here tighter. “We are focused on building something wrestling fans can be proud of, and we are building it together.”

Gargano, who is currently a “suspect” in the ongoing William Regal-lead investigation to find out who took out Aleister Black before NXT Takeover in August, also spoke about the camaraderie in NXT and why the brand is so special to him from a pro wrestling standpoint.

“Here you are always in an environment surrounded by people who love what we do, so you never lose that passion”, explained Gargano. “You walk in this building, you see the rings, you see the coaches and you just feel that energy as soon as you walk in.”

As for Gargano’s future in WWE, while Vince McMahon is ultimately in control of Gargano’s fate as it pertains to NXT or the WWE main roster, Gargano is thrilled with his time so far in NXT, adding, “I genuinely love it and I [am] very proud of it.”