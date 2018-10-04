LeBron James believes Brandon Ingram 'going to be a special player'

Heading into his first campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James has spoken highly about several of his new teammates about what could be in front of them on the court.

James has been particularly fond of the type of potential that third-year forward Brandon Ingram. During a recent interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, he had once again praised Ingram about his future prospects this upcoming season and beyond that.

“[Ingram’s] got the juice,” James told Yahoo Sports. “He’s going to be a special player.”

Ingram has continued to show development and promise with his play on the court. He has become a more confident and effective scorer as he had showcased in his second campaign where he averaged 16.1 points on 47 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc with 5.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per contest in 59 games played.

He has demonstrated glimpses of that potential through the first two games of the preseason with his play. Ingram has been a more aggressive and potent scorer. In the preseason opener, he put that on display scoring 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the floor in 27 minutes played. His play fed off what James brought floor as he picked up the level efficiency that saw him make five out of his first six shots of the game.

Ingram has a chance in front of him to establish himself as the clear-cut No.2 scoring option behind James next season. He will have plenty of scoring opportunities especially with ball handlers with great vision on the floor with him with the likes of James, Rajon Rondo, and Lonzo Ball that will help present those opportunities to him. The table is set for him to take the next leap forward in his progression as a player into becoming one of the rising young stars in the NBA.