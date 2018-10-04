Melina Responds To Past Controversial Comments Made By Steve Austin, Reacts To Teased Evolution Match

The inaugural WWE Evolution PPV, which will make history as the first-ever all-women’s event in WWE, will take place on October 28th in Long Island, New York, and will feature the stars of the past and present.

As of this writing, WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita are booked for matches at the upcoming PPV, with Stratus facing Alexa Bliss, and Lita facing Mickie James.

In a video released during this year’s Teen Choice Awards back in September, WWE teased a possible match between former Women’s Champion Melina and current Smackdown Live star Naomi, when Naomi revealed Melina would be her dream opponent for the show. You can hear those comments in the video below.

In a new interview conducted for Ring the Belle, Melina was asked about a possible match against Naomi at WWE Evolution, and she replied by saying “I wanted to hug her face off. I would love to have a match with her, I would love it.”

Also during the interview, Melina reacted to former WWE star Cameron revealing on an episode of Tough Enough years ago that her favorite match of all-time was between Melina and Alicia Fox. At the time, Tough Enough host and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin shunned Cameron’s match choice by saying “who?” when Cameron named Melina and Fox. On Austin’s reaction to Cameron, Melina had the following to say.

“This is basically saying, in [Steve Austin’s] mind, he thinks I’m crap. And to each their own, it doesn’t matter to me…He asked her what her favorite match was, not what his favorite match was, and he’s gonna ridicule her for what her favorite match was?”

As of this writing, Melina remains unbooked for the WWE Evolution PPV on October 28th, but the possibility of a match between her and Naomi definitely exists as Naomi’s role on the show has yet to be announced.