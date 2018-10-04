Giancarlo Stanton had an eventful postseason debut

Giancarlo Stanton waited a long time to experience Wednesday night’s American League Wild Card game against the Oakland Athletics. After all, it was likely a big reason why the New York Yankees were a top trade destination for him last winter.

Batting fourth and occupying the designated hitter spot in manager Aaron Boone‘s lineup, merely appearing in this game was significant.

.@Giancarlo818 has played 1,144 regular season games without a #postseason appearance. That streak ends tonight. pic.twitter.com/PmXqAFMptW — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) October 3, 2018

Stanton’s first taste of playoff baseball was a positive one, too — he went 1-for-3 with a two runs scored, one RBI, a walk, and a dinger.

This is now the second consecutive season in which a Yankees player hit a homer in his first postseason game with the organization, but it’s only happened nine total times in franchise history.

Played first career postseason game in a Yankees uniform and homered in it:

Giancarlo Stanton 2018

Aaron Judge 2017

Rondell White 2002

Shane Spencer 1998

Jim Leyritz 1995

Rick Cerone 1980

Roger Maris 1960

Elston Howard 1955

George Selkirk 1936 — Doug Kern (@dakern74) October 4, 2018

That wasn’t all Stanton did, though — he also stole a base. Since he only swiped five bags this year and has registered double-digit steals just once in his nine-year MLB career, not many would expect him to pop up on the below list.

Homered and stole a base in first career postseason game:

NYY Giancarlo Stanton 2018

TB Evan Longoria 2008

CHW Scott Podsednik 2005

HOU Carlos Beltran 2004

STL Jim Edmonds 2000

BOS Luis Alicea 1995

CHC Mark Grace 1989

MIN Zoilo Versalles 1965 — Doug Kern (@dakern74) October 4, 2018

That’s baseball for you.

However, many people do expect Stanton to hit baseballs hard, which is exactly what he did on Wednesday. Aaron Judge had set a postseason record in the first inning with a 116.1 mph exit velocity on his own dinger, but it didn’t stand for very long.

.@Giancarlo818 had an exit velocity of 117.4 mph on his 8th-inning HR. It breaks @TheJudge44’s record for the hardest-hit #postseason HR in the @Statcast era … from earlier in the game! pic.twitter.com/pnK8DmJ9z8 — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) October 4, 2018

The Yankees were supposed to be the kings of exit velocity with studs like Stanton and Judge occupying the same lineup. They’ve understandably blown everyone else in the league away this year.

Including the postseason, the Yankees now have 34 batted balls of 116 or more MPH this season, matching the rest of MLB combined. pic.twitter.com/qgLeMChKIM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 4, 2018

And don’t forget, they’ve accomplished this despite Judge appearing in just 112 games due to injury.

The 2018 regular season was certainly a step back for Stanton based off his MVP-winning campaign from last year, but it was still a solid debut performance in pinstripes. This was the second consecutive season he recorded at least 35 homers, 100 runs scored, and 100 RBI, as well as appearing in no fewer than 158 games.

Now that Stanton has finally gotten his first taste of what October baseball is like, it’ll surely reach another level Friday, when New York plays the Boston Red Sox in the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

