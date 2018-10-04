PHOTOS: First Look At The Set For WWE 'Super Show-Down' At Melbourne Cricket Ground

This Saturday at 5am EST, WWE Network will broadcast the Super Show-Down PPV live from the Melbourne Cricket Ground Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

The stacked card will be headlined by Triple H vs The Undertaker in a match being billed as the “last time ever”, and will feature Shawn Michaels in The Game’s corner, and Kane in the corner of his brother, The Undertaker. The show will also feature the in-ring return of John Cena, who will team up with Bobby Lashley to face the team of Elias and Kevin Owens.

As seen in the photos below, initial construction for the set is underway, and it appears as if the show setup will be akin to how WWE usually presents events in large, open stadiums, with a cover over the ring in the case of inclement weather.

Below is the full card for this Saturday’s WWE Super Show-Down, which is currently scheduled to run for five hours on WWE Network, likely ending around 10am EST:

-The Undertaker vs. Triple H

-The Shield (Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins) vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

WWE Championship Match – No Disqualifications and No Countounts, a winner must be decided:

-AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

-Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad

-SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

-John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Elias

WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Match:

-Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match:

-The New Day (c’s) vs. The Bar

-Asuka and Naomi vs. The IIconics (Peyton Royce and Billie Kay)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match:

-Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Buddy Murphy

Hard at work building the stage for #WWESSD 3 more days 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/KBjSSoHDFA — 𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖞 🌹 (@stephsob_) October 3, 2018

Here’s an update on the #WWESSD stage and arena set-up! The hype is real! pic.twitter.com/Bi34zkVdmB — The Corre Horsemen 🤤🤘🏼 (@NathMarlow) October 3, 2018

An official pop-up store has also launched for Saturday’s event right outside of the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and you can check out photos of fans gathering at the store below: