TBT: DC Radio Host goes on epic fanboy crusade to defend Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson

Alright, so first thing’s first. In order for a blog to qualify for the #TBT designation, it’s necessary for the subject matter to have occurred in the past.

My friends, yesterday is the past. Today is the present – a gift, if you will. But lo and behold, if today is a gift, then yesterday was a goddamn GOLD MINE.

Let me fill you in.

It all started when the NHL Department of Player Safety dropped this bombshell on us.

Washington’s Tom Wilson suspended twenty games for an Illegal Check to the Head on St. Louis’ Oskar Sundqvist. https://t.co/ojQ4yN6oFN — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 3, 2018

Twenty (20!) games for the scumbag, Tom Wilson. Why? Well, if you actually take the time to watch the video, you’ll see that this is the fourth (4th!) time Tom Wilson has been suspended over the past thirteen (13!) months for attempting to decapitate another human being while playing ice hockey. Not great!

If I’m being totally honest, I’m actually kind of stunned he got suspended for this many games. Not because I don’t think the punishment is just. Rather, because I think the NHL is still kind of a “garage league” in terms of player safety – especially when it comes to protecting their star players. You know, the players who put the asses in the seats. But that’s a story for another day. And don’t get me wrong, just because Oskar Sundqvist isn’t exactly Sidney Crosby, that doesn’t mean it’s right not to punish players for committing predatory cheap shots against lesser talent. So for once, the NHL Department of Player Safety got it right. They threw the book at Tom Wilson, and now, he’ll be sitting out roughly 25% of the 2018-2019 regular season to think about his actions (and presumably drink large quantities of piss).

So everyone’s happy about this outcome, right?

WRONG!

Believe it or not, longtime Pensblog reader and DC sports radio host, Prant Gaulsen*, isn’t. In fact, he’s livid!

Let’s take a look at some of Prant’s thoughts from yesterday regarding Tom Wilson’s suspension:

This is a complete joke. A quarter of a season for that hit? Just preposterous. https://t.co/V5U8jlADVg — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 3, 2018

Suspending a player with a violent track record is one thing. Forcing him to miss almost 25% of his season? Get out of here. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 3, 2018

The only hits that should result in 20 game suspensions are dirty, late, violent hits that aren't levied during play. Intent to injure, away from the play garbage. Not violent hockey collisions on puck-carriers with their head down. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 3, 2018

Tom Wilson did not leave his feet. He didn't throw an elbow to the head. He crushed a guy skating in the middle of the ice with his head down, with the bulk of the contact to the shoulder. I was ready for 6 games. Maybe 8. But 20? Unbelievable. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 3, 2018

12-14 more games than Prant would’ve levied? Preposterous, I tell you! Preposterous!

But wait, theres more! After Bruins forward Brad Marchand decided to beat the absolute piss out of Lars Eller last night in 7-0 hockey game, Prant had some thoughts about Marchand’s actions. And get this! He even compared Marchand’s transgressions to those of – WAIT FOR IT – Tom Wilson’s!

But first, here’s the fight:

Little fistball of hate. pic.twitter.com/WVvhEx6L7G — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) October 4, 2018

And now, let’s take a look at Prant’s tweets:

Brad Marchand is an all-time clown-shoe. For the people in my mentions who think Tom WIlson is dirty. No. He is big, physical and violent. Marchand is a slew-footing, face-licking, jack-ass of the highest order. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 4, 2018

A clown-shoe!

Brad Marchand fighting Lars Eller, who doesn't fight and was not trying to fight, is what happens when Tom Wilson is not around. Marchand never would have done that if 43 was in lineup. And Wilson would never have done that to a guy who does not fight. That's the difference. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 4, 2018

It is comical that people get way more angry about massive hits on players WITH THE PUCK, within the flow of play, than they do clown-shoe instigators delivering blows to the head of unwilling participants in a fight only one person is participating in. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 4, 2018

If you think hard-hitting Tom Wilson is a dirtier player than slew-footing Brad Marchand your opinion means nothing to me. I will treat you like I treat people who think the Earth is flat. You do not get a seat at the table. Adults are talking. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 4, 2018

HOT SEAT: B.o.B.

So there you have it. Tom Wilson is definitely innocent and definitely not a scumbag and definitely shouldn’t be suspended for twenty (20!) games.

P.S. – By the way, here’s a proper #TBT tweet, Prant Gaulsen-edition.

It's amazing how much you can like a guy like Matt Cooke when he's on your team & then how much you can dislike him when he goes elsewhere. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 16, 2013

.

.

*I was given strict orders from the powers that be to no longer name names anymore in blogs. Shoutout to me for changing my style of play (unlike Tom Wilson!).

