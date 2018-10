Thursday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Golden Boy Boxing, The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center, Costa Mesa, CA

NABF Bantamweight Championship

Oscar Negrete vs. Joshua Franco — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

College Basketball

BYU Sports Nation: Basketball Media Day Special — BYUtv, noon

College Football

Georgia State at Troy — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Houston — ESPN, 8 p.m.

BTN Inside the Game — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

UCLA vs. Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Maryland vs. Illinois — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Oregon vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Formula 1

Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 8:55 p.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 12:55 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

1st Round — ESPN2, 3 a.m.

European Tour

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Old Course at St. Andrews; Carnoustie Golf Links; Kingsbarns Golf Links, Scotland, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Safeway Open, Silverado Resort & Spa (North Course), Napa, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

UL International Crown, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, Republic of Korea

Day 2: Four-Ball Matches — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor — FS1, 8:45 p.m.

UFC Main Event: McGregor vs. Mendes — FS1, 11:45 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz — FS1, midnight

UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs. Siver — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

MLB Postseason

National League Division Series

Game 1, Miller Park, Milwaukee, WI

Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers — FS1, 5:07 p.m.

Game 1, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network, 8:37 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight: NLDS Pregame — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight: NLDS Postgame — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Indiana at Houston — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers Team Preview — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Washington Wizards Team Preview — NBA. TV, 6:30 p.m.

Open Court: Exectuvies — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Thursday Night Football, Gillettte Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots — Fox/NFL Network, Amazon, 8:20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff live from Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Fox NFL Thursday — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

Boston at Buffalo — NESN/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Carolina — MSG Plus/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/NBC Sports Washington/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa — WGN/TSN5/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at New York Rangers — NBCSN/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis — TSN3/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado — Fox Sports North/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas — NBCSN/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

CONCACAF Women’s Championship

Group A, Sahlen’s Stadium, Cary, NC

Trinidad & Tobago vs. Panama — FS2, 5 p.m.

United States vs. Mexico — FS2, 7:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter Special — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter Special — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter Special — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Center Court: Communist China Open & Japan Tennis Open Championships — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Center Court: Communist China Open & Japan Tennis Open Championships: Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

WTA Tour

Communist China Open, National Tennis Center, Beijing, Communist China

Round of 16— beIN Sports, 7:30 a.m.

Quarterfinals — beIN Sports, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Europa League

Group Stage: Matchday 2

Group K, Astana Arena, Astana, Kazakhstan

FC Astana vs. Stade Rennais — Univision Deportes, 10:30 a.m.

Group E, Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Qarabag FK vs. Arsenal — Galavision, 12:45 p.m.

Group F, Estadio Benito Villamarín, Seville, Spain

Real Betis vs. F91 Dudelange — UniMás, 12:45 p.m.

Group F, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

AC Milan vs. Olympiacos — Univision Deportes, 12:55 p.m.

Group H, Waldstadion, Frankfurt, Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. SS Lazio — Galavision, 2:50 p.m.

Group G, Spartak Stadion, Moscow, Russia

Spartak Moskva vs. Villarreal — UniMás, 2:50 p.m.

Group J, Stade Maurice Dufrasne, Liège, Belgium

Standard Liège vs. Akhisar Beledlyespor — Univision Deportes, 2:50 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.