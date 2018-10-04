Big Update On Chris Jericho's Next IWGP Title Match, How Much Money Did Y2J Earn For 'Greatest Royal Rumble'?

Former WWE star and current IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho has not had a match since he won the IC title by defeating Tetsuya Naito at the Dominion event back on June 9th in Osaka, Japan.

Since then, Jericho has been busy promoting his upcoming sea cruise, which will feature a Ring of Honor tournament, and will also feature Jericho teaming up with The Young Bucks to face Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and Marty Scurll.

Jericho also made a surprise appearance at ALL IN on September 1st to help promote the cruise, and the appearance saw Jericho attack Kenny Omega while dressed as Pentagon. Jericho’s cruise sets sail from October 27-31st.

According to the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Chris Jericho’s next IWGP IC Title defense could come sooner rather than later, as the initial plan in NJPW was for EVIL to challenge Jericho for the Title, which would lead to an eventual rematch between Jericho and former IC Champion Naito at Wrestle Kingdom taking place in January. With EVIL facing Zack Sabre, Jr at the upcoming King of Pro Wrestling event, it appears likely that the Jericho vs EVIL match will take place at the November 3rd NJPW Power Struggle event at The Edion Arena in Osaka.

With regards to Jericho’s Fozzy touring schedule, he has no concerts schedule for November 3rd, and he is also available on October 8th for some type of involvement at King of Pro Wrestling to set up the November bout.

The Observer also noted that because Chris Jericho remain a free agent in wrestling, despite being the current IWGP IC Title holder, there is always the possibility he could show up for the WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 2nd. Jericho made a reported $100,000 for his participation in the Greatest Royal Rumble match back in April, so if he receives a similar money offer for Crown Jewel, he just might take it.