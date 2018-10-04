Watch: Tom Brady throws 500th career TD pass to Josh Gordon

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is regarded by many as the greatest to ever play the position, and he continues to shatter records and hit new milestones with each passing week.

Thursday’s game against the Colts featured Brady doing exactly that, when he threw his 500th career touchdown pass.

It happened in the fourth quarter of the game. He threw a beautiful pass to Josh Gordon in the end zone. There were two Colts defenders in the vicinity, but Brady threw it where only Gordon could high-point the football and haul it in.

Tom Brady just threw his 500th TD pass to @JOSH_GORDONXII 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7tlvX4syxu — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 5, 2018

Brady is now the third quarterback to throw 500 touchdown passes in his career.

Tom Brady finds Josh Gordon for a 34-yd Pass TD, the 500th of Brady's career. It's Brady's 1st completion of 30+ yards downfield of the season. Brady has thrown a TD to 71 different receivers in his career, passing Vinny Testaverde for the most in NFL history (@EliasSports). pic.twitter.com/8IfljG6idm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 5, 2018

It’s incredible what Brady can do on the field—and how much better he makes his teammates—even at 41 years of age.