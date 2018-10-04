Most Watched WWE Network Shows Reveal Drastic Audience Changes For '205 Live' and 'WWE MMC'

The past few weeks have seen a big shift in WWE’s television programming schedule, with 205 Live being bumped to Wednesday nights following the season two premiere of WWE Mixed Match Challenge on Tuesday nights immediately after Smackdown Live.

WWE has boasted its new Wednesday night line-up consisting of 205 Live, NXT and The Mae Young Classic, and according to new data from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it appears as if the move to Wednesdays is working out quite well for 205 Live.

The Observer notes the September 26th episode of 205 Live was the fourth most-watched show on WWE Network last week, trailing The Mae Young Classic, Table for 3 and NXT. Before the show began airing as a taped show on Wednesday nights, 205 Live was struggling to crack the top 10 most watched WWE Network shows each week airing live on Tuesday nights.

As it pertains to WWE Mixed Match Challenge, however, that appears to be a different story altogether. Interest in the show has dropped drastically, as season two is averaging just under 30,000 viewers each week. By comparison, Miz & Mrs, the reality show starring The Miz and Maryse, which previously aired immediately after WWE Smackdown Live on Tuesday nights, averaged around 1.1 million to 1.5 million viewers each week and was also a thirty-minute program. It’s worth noting Miz & Mrs aired on USA Network and Mixed Match Challenge airs on Facebook Watch.

The Observer also points out that interest from week one to week two of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge declined so greatly, that the first week of the show actually drew more viewers during the second week, after the second episode had already aired.

This week featured the third episode of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, and the show saw Finn Balor and Bayley defeat the team of Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox, who are now 0-2 in the tournament, and saw a real-life couples battle when the Smackdown team of Jimmy Uso and Naomi defeated Rusev and Lana.