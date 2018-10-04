Your Weekend in Combat Sports

Friday October 5

6:00am: Thunderdome 27 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: UFC 229 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2/UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: MMA Mega Mayhem 2018 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Freestyle Cage Fighting 56 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Professional Fighters League 8: Playoffs (NBC Sports)

10:00pm: QUINTET 3 (UFC Fight Pass)

Saturday October 6

5:00am: MAX Muay Thai (Facebook)

6:00am: 2018 ADCC European Trials (FloGrappling)

6:30am: OneFC: Kingdom of Heroes (OneFC App)

7:20am: The Champion Muay Thai (YouTube)

9:15am: 2018 Journeyman Fall Classic (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: Fair Fighting Championship 8 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: KSW 45 ($11.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Sparta Fight Series 2 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Enfusion Live 72 (EnfusionLive.com)

3:30pm: Jack Catterall vs. Ohara Davies/Horacio Alfredo Cabral vs. Sam Bowen (ESPN+)

3:30pm: Extreme Fighting Championship Worldwide 74 (EFCWorldwide.tv)

4:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 88 (FloGrappling)

6:15pm: UFC 229 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: UFC 229 Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: Fire Fist Boxing: Night of Champions ($9.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: UFC 229 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: Lion Fight 47 (FloCombat)

8:00pm: Top Knotch Boxing ($9.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Jessie Vargas vs. Thomas Dulorme/Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Johnson (DAZN)

10:00pm: UFC 229 ($64.99 Pay-Per-View)

Sunday October 7

12:30am: Ariel & The Bad Guy Live: UFC 229 Post-Show (ESPN+)

1:00am: UFC 229 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

1:15am: UFC 229 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00am: Eduard Troyanovsky vs. Kiryl Relikh/Juan Carlos Payano vs. Naoya Inoue (DAZN)

7:20am: MAX Muay Thai (YouTube)

9:15am: 2018 Journeyman Fall Classic (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: RFP: 2018 LVIV Open Cup ($9.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: World Series of Grappling 2 (FloGrappling)

1:00pm: IBJJF Los Angeles BJJ Pro (FloGrappling)

2:00pm: 2018 ASICS Who’s Number One (FloWrestling)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man who’s not looking forward to interacting with McGregor fans in the least will be happy to get through this week.

1. UFC 229: You may have heard that a fighter who is 2-2 in his last four fights with two stoppage losses is fighting again.

2. Jessie Vargas vs. Thomas Dulorme/Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Johnson: Call those card a chode because what it’s wider than it is tall. Deep card without a star-studded headliner.

3. Eduard Troyanovsky vs. Kiryl Relikh/Juan Carlos Payano vs. Naoya Inoue: The much better of the two DAZN cards, but it’s only this low because ain’t nobody gonna be up at 7:00am after the McGregor/Khabib fight the night previous.

4. Professional Fighters League 8: The playoffs have arrived for PFL, and they’ve arrived on the weekend! Friday is a perfect day to roll these out.

5. QUINTET 3: I mean, just freaking LOOK at this lineup. Good god. Faber, Gracie, Sakuraba, Mir, Barnett, Satoshi, among tons of others.

6. OneFC: Kingdom of Heroes: OneFC is in the boxing business now, and is showing off their new toy, one of the best in the world, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

7. Lion Fight 47: A one-fight card, but a solid main event at that. Wish this was still on AXS.

8. UFC 229 Post-Fight Show: We’re either in a Khabib world, or once again, we’re back where we came from. Either way, it won’t come easily for either man. Let’s see the aftermath.

9. 2018 ASICS Who’s Number One: The return of one of the best high school wrestling tournaments in the country. It’s almost wrestling season again, y’all!

10. KSW 45: I’ve always had a soft spot for KSW, who carried the European MMA mantle for many years. Also, who wouldn’t want to see James McSweeney and Thiago Silva punch each other until one is dead?

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Diogo Calado (47-8) vs. Edye Ruiz (53-14-2) [Enfusion Live 72]

4. Heavyweight Super Series Bout: Alain Ngalani (25-8-1) vs. Andre Meunier (42-8) [OneFC: Kingdom of Heroes]

3. Lion Fight Cruiserweight Championship: Chio Moraza-Pollard (c) (8-0) vs. Remy Vectol (52-12-1) [Lion Fight 47]

2. Lightweight Super Series Bout: Andy Souwer (160-20-1) vs. Anthony Njokuani (25-1) [OneFC: Kingdom of Heroes]

1. OneFC Kickboxing Atomweight Championship: Kai Ting Chuang (c) (17-5) vs. Stamp Fairtex (60-15-5) [OneFC: Kingdom of Heroes]

BOXING

5. WBC World Junior Bantamweight Championship: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (c) (46-4-1) vs. Iran Diaz (14-2-3) [OneFC: Kingdom of Heroes]

4. WBA World Junior Welterweight Championship: Kiryl Relikh (c) (22-2) vs. Eduard Troyanovsky (27-1) [Ohashi Promotions]

3. WBA World Junior Featherweight Championship: Daniel Roman (c) (25-2-1) vs. Gavin McDonnell (20-1-2) [Matchroom Boxing]

2. WBA World Bantamweight Championship: Naoya Inoue (c) (16-0) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (20-1) [Ohashi Promotions]

1. IBF World Light Heavyweight Championship: Artur Beterbiev (c) (12-0) vs. Callum Johnson (17-0) [Matchroom Boxing]

MMA

5. Flyweight Bout: Jussier Formiga (21-5) vs. Sergio Pettis (17-3) [UFC 229]

4. Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov (30-6) vs. Derrick Lewis (20-5) [UFC 229]

3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Dominick Reyes (9-0) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (23-11) [UFC 229]

2. Lightweight Bout: Anthony Pettis (21-7) vs. Tony Ferguson (23-3) [UFC 229]

1. UFC Lightweight Championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) (26-0) vs. Conor McGregor (21-3) [UFC 229]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 155lb Black Belt Bout: Renato Tavares vs. Rick Screeton [Fight To Win Pro 88]

4. Male Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division [IBJJF Los Angeles BJJ Pro]

3. Catchweight Bout: Hideo Tokoro vs. Nicky Ryan [QUINTET 3]

2. Heavyweight Bout: Frank Mir vs. Satoshi Ishii [QUINTET 3]

1. Team Tournament [QUINTET 3]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who scored a shiny Hamilton and change takes everyone out for ice cream (single flavor please, no twists) and tries to keep this train a’rollin!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Juan Carlos Payano vs. Naoya Inoue

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Vicente Luque over Jalin Turner

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: QUINTENT 3

Upset of the Week: Derrick Lewis over Alexander Volkov

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Jessie Vargas vs. Thomas Dulorme