2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Indiana Pacers

Apr 15, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (4) reacts beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) in the fourth quarter in game one of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus!  Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.

 

Last year was a shock
Can Victor keep it going?
Or regression time?

 

 

