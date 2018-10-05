Alex Bregman kicks off the ALDS with a home run off of Corey Kluber (Video)

Starting off the American League Division Series, the Astros and the Indians knew they had to make game one memorable. With aces Justin Verlander and Corey Kluber on the mound, that shouldn’t have been impossible, right? It turns out, it was the offense that would cause a frenzy at Minute Maid Park.

Alex Bregman, the Astros’ electric third baseman and AL MVP candidate, ended the pitcher’s duel with one swing of the bat. He crushed one to left field in the bottom of the fourth to open the scoring floodgates.

ALEX. BREGMAN. That will end the no-hitter. 💪 pic.twitter.com/NS2rHydvix — MLB (@MLB) October 5, 2018

At that point in the at-bat, Justin Verlander struck out four and walked one. Getting offense from one of the hottest bats in the lineup certainly does help the Astros’ cause for a repeat World Series run this season.