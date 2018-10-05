Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz make intriguing bet on Yankees-Red Sox series

It’s been 14 years since the Red Sox and Yankees last met in the playoffs, and fans are already excited to watch one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports play out in the postseason.

J.A. Happ and Chris Sale will pitch for their respective teams in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Fenway Park on Friday, and even though the Red Sox won 108 games this season, it’s safe to say the Yankees are a very live underdog.

Anything can happen in a five-game series, which is why analysts have been split on attempting to predict which team will advance to the AL Championship Series.

FOX Sports analysts Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz seem to both be set on deciding who they believe will win the series, though. Both former players are picking the team they used to suit up for, which is why they agreed to make an interesting bet. And, much to the surprise of no one: Rodriguez picked the Yankees, and Big Papi picked the Red Sox.

The rules of the bet dictate that the loser must wear the full uniform of the opposing team on set, where they will be sprayed with champagne.

Both players have tasted plenty of champagne during their careers, although this time, it won’t be as sweet.