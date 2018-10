Friday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 7

SV Werder Bremen vs. VfL Wolfsburg — FS2, 2:20 p.m./Univision Deportes, 2:25 p.m.

Previa a la Liga Alemana — Univision Deportes, 1:55 p.m.

Bundesliga Best of September — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Report: Bundesliga Goes Global — FS2, 5 p.m.

College Football

Dartmouth at Yale — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Louisville — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Marshall — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Utah State at BYU — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Football — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Maryland vs. Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Oklahoma State vs. TCU — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Texas A&M at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Stanford at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Drag Racing

Texas NHRA Nationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, TX

Friday Nitro — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

English Premier League

Matchweek 8

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Formula 1

Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan

Practice 3 — ESPNews, 10:55 p.m.

Qualifying — ESPN2, 1:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

2nd Round — ESPN2, 2:30 a.m.

European Tour

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Old Course at St. Andrews; Carnoustie Golf Links; Kingsbarns Golf Links, Scotland, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Safeway Open, Silverado Resort & Spa (North Course), Napa, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

UL International Crown, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, Republic of Korea

Day 3: Four-Ball Matches — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

La Liga

Matchday 8

Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Ligue 1

Toulouse FC vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Weigh-In — FS1, 8 p.m.

Professionals Fighters League 8, Ernest N. Morial Center, New Orleans, LA

Quaterfinals/Semifinals — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Tuff-N-Uff: Future Stars of MMA, Henderson Events Plaza, Henderson, NV

Women’s World Amateur Strawweight Title

Nadine Mundial vs. Sumiko Inaba — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

MLB Postseason

American League Division Series

Game 1, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Cleveland Indians at Houston Astros — TBS, 2:05 p.m.

Game 1, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox — TBS, 7:32 p.m.

National League Division Series

Game 2, Miller Park, Milwaukee, WI

Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers — FS1, 4:15 p.m. (Milwaukee leads series 1-0)

Game 2, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers — FS1, 9:37 p.m. (Los Angeles leads series 1-0)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

MLB Postseason Pre-Game Show — TBS, 1:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

The Postseason Show — TBS, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Postseason Pre-Game Show — TBS, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 7:15 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

The Postseason Show — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

MLB Tonight: Division Series — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Playoffs: Round of 12

Gander Outdoors 400, Dover International Speedway, Dover, DE

Practice — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Qualifying — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Xfinity Series

Playoffs: Round of 12

Bar Harbor 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, DE

Practice 1 — NBCSN, noon

Final Practice — NBC Sports app, 2:30 p.m.

NBA Preseason

NBA Communist China Game, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Shanghai, Communist China

Philadelphia vs. Dallas — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 7:30 a.m.

Melbourne United at Toronto — NBA TV Canada, 7 p.m.

Miami at Washington — Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at New York — MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis — NBA TV/Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota — Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Perth Wildcats at Denver — Altitude, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby’s 2018 NBA Preview — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Indiana Pacers Team Preview — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Denver Nuggets Team Preview — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Kyle Brandt Football Experience — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Pick’Em — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Willie McGinest: A Football Life — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Rodney Harrison: A Football Life — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Top 10: Goal Line Stands — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Columbus — NHL Network/Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

CONCACAF Women’s Championship

Group B, H-E-B Park, Edinburg, TX

Costa Rica vs. Cuba — FS2, 6 p.m.

Canada vs. Jamaica — FS2, 8:30 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC: UEFA Nations League Match Week Preview — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Center Court: Communist China Open & Japan Tennis Open Championships — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Center Court: Communist China Open & Japan Tennis Open Championships: Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 9:30 a.m.