George Springer, Jose Altuve torch Corey Kluber with back-to-back home runs (Video)

The Indians’ best chance of giving the defending world champions a run for their money in the American League Division Series rested on the shoulders of ace Corey Kluber.

Unfortunately for them, the Astros had his number in Game 1 on Friday.

The Astros followed the perfect recipe for success against Kluber — lay off his nasty breaking ball, and sit on his fastball. And it worked. They hit three home runs off him in the first 4 2/3 innings of play, knocking him out of the game.

Not only that, George Springer and Jose Altuve also hit back-to-back jacks to kick off the bottom of the fifth, bringing the home crowd to their feet.

Back-to-back. Will we be saying this again at the end of the month? pic.twitter.com/vUWzuFzVa1 — MLB (@MLB) October 5, 2018

The Astros are back in postseason form, so the rest of the field had better be on notice.