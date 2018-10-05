George Springer, Jose Altuve torch Corey Kluber with back-to-back home runs (Video)

The Indians’ best chance of giving the defending world champions a run for their money in the American League Division Series rested on the shoulders of ace Corey Kluber.
Unfortunately for them, the Astros had his number in Game 1 on Friday.
The Astros followed the perfect recipe for success against Kluber — lay off his nasty breaking ball, and sit on his fastball. And it worked. They hit three home runs off him in the first 4 2/3 innings of play, knocking him out of the game.
Not only that, George Springer and Jose Altuve also hit back-to-back jacks to kick off the bottom of the fifth, bringing the home crowd to their feet.
The Astros are back in postseason form, so the rest of the field had better be on notice.
