Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys' signing Dez Bryant rumors

It’s no secret that the Dallas Cowboys are in need of a wide receiver, with running back Ezekiel Elliott being the focal point of their offense.

The Cowboys lack a vertical receiving threat to keep opposing defenses honest, as it’s likely that they’ll see more safeties up in the box to help defend against the run and checkdowns.

As such, there’s been rumors about them potentially having interest in bringing Dez Bryant back. Bryant has been posting videos of him working out, and has said he’d be interested in a return to his former team. The Cowboys selected Bryant in the first round of the 2010 draft, and he certainly knows the offense.

And while the Cowboys brass hasn’t been definitive about potentially reuniting with Bryant, owner/general manager/king Jerry Jones did finally make a statement about it on Friday, during a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

“Trust me, if it were in our best interest, his and ours and the teams, then he would be on the field for the Cowboys,” Jones said, as transcribed by Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I agree where we are and his status right now. I agree with that. Is that a clear answer?”

Well, that settles that. If Bryant does return to the NFL, it probably won’t be with the Cowboys.