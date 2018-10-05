Lonzo Ball listed as questionable against Clippers

Through the first couple of weeks of the preseason and training camp, there has been plenty of focus on the health of second-year point guard Lonzo Ball.

The 20-year-old had undergone offseason arthroscopic left knee surgery that he has continued to make consistent progress in his recovery that has elevated him to be a full participant in practice but yet to play in the preseason. According to Bill Oram of The Athletic, Ball has been listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the L.A. Clippers at the Honda Center.

Lonzo Ball will be listed as questionable for the Lakers preseason game on Saturday against the Clippers in Anaheim. He has been a full paricioang in practices for more than a week after undergoing arthroscopic surgery in July. Ball last played in a game on March 28. — Bill Oram (@billoram) October 5, 2018

The Lakers have continued to keep a close eye on the rehab process for Ball as he has yet to experience any setbacks since the surgery. He has done nothing but take steps forward toward making his way back to form. Los Angeles has put no pressure on him to return sooner than he’s ready to do so as he been working at his own pace.

At the same time, he has already been fully medically cleared to participate in practice fully without limitations. LeBron James has already spoken highly of Ball’s progress stating that he was amazed by how he has worked in practice that it looked like he hadn’t even undergone surgery in the first place.

There is currently no time frame in terms of when he will be back on the court, which could leave the door open to him making an appearance or two in the last three remaining preseason games. Beyond that, head coach Luke Walton had already stated during Media Day last month that veteran point guard Rajon Rondo would be the starter to begin the 2018-19 season.

There should be more clarity on this front regarding his availability against the Clippers during Saturday morning shootaround. Nonetheless, this shows that Ball isn’t too far off from getting back in the fold.