Odell Beckham blasts Giants teammates for lack of heart, energy

Odell Beckham Jr. signed a record-setting five-year contract to remain with the Giants just over a month ago, so he’s going to have to live with the ups and downs during the rebuild.

The new regime, led by general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Pat Shurmur, has a lot of damage to undo to get the team back in the right direction. It starts and ends with the offensive line, which has looked like a sieve, and that’s a recipe for failure when an immobile 37-year-old quarterback is under center.

The (1-3) Giants appear to be headed for another season in which they’ll lose at least 10 games, and OBJ is doing all he can in hopes of them getting off the schneid. He sounded off on the state of the team on Friday, in an exclusive interview with ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

“It’s just it’s a different place the energy,” Beckham said. “It isn’t like, where I say we come from, it isn’t that savage mentality of like, and it’s partly the NFL. It’s different than college. When we left practice in college, we going to eat University Seafood, we going to Kane’s, we goingto get some food, we gonna chill in the room like we chill together. And when everybody leaves they’ve got a family, they’ve got a wife, they’ve got kids to come home to. I don’t have that, so I try and build that relationship with my teammates because I want to know who am I going to war with everyday. When the heat’s on, who is this person outside of just being at work and saying what’s up?”

He continued:

“So a lot of it has to do with the energy that we don’t have, that we don’t bring every single day,” Beckham said. “And you know me. I’m a passionate, energetic person. I always have to have that. If I don’t, it’s gonna be a problem for me. And just playing with some heart. We just need to play with some heart. We’re only 1-3, you know. The year we went 11-5, we were 2-3. We ended up being 2-3 after five games. So you never know when you can go on a run.”

Going on a run will be difficult, as the Giants faced the Panthers’ stout defense on Sunday, and Manning will likely be under duress during a good chunk of the game. The team will then have a number of divisional games on deck, and those are always dogfights.

It will be interesting to see how OBJ’s teammates react to his rant.