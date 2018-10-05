Breaking News: Current WWE Champion Pulled From Upcoming Appearance Due To Injury

Earlier this week, we noted that current WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne is nearing a major milestone in WWE, as he is just three days away from surpassing Brock Lesnar as the longest reigning WWE Champion of the modern era.

In what might possibly be a setback for Dunne, who on Sunday will officially conquer The Beast’s streak at 505 days as WWE UK Champion, The Bruiserweight has been pulled from this weekend’s Raising Hell event in Mississauga, Ontario, per a statement issued by Destiny Wrestling.

NEWS Due to circumstances beyond our control Pete Dunne will not be able to make it to Canada this weekend. We apologize to everyone for any inconvenience but the show must go on and we are happy to announce that Tyler Bate & Trent Seven will still be coming to represent BSS

Pete Dunne will not be able to make it to Canada this weekend. We apologize to everyone for any inconvenience but the show must go on and we are happy to announce that Tyler Bate & Trent Seven will still be coming to represent BSS 👌 pic.twitter.com/62jdcJOgA4 — Destiny Wrestling (@DestinyWrestle) October 4, 2018

While the exact nature of Dunne’s injury is unknown at the moment, Destiny Wrestling did note on the company’s Facebook page that Dunne will be replaced by former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Low Ki at Raising Hell.

Dunne last competed at PROGRESS Wrestling’s Hello Wembley event on September 30th, in a singles match against Ilja Dragunov, and it was not announced following the bout that Dunne had sustained any injuries.

We will continue to keep you posted on this developing story as more information is released, or if WWE issues an official statement regarding Pete Dunne’s injury status.