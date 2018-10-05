Possible Spoilers For Two Major Matches At WWE 'Super Show-Down'

With WWE Super Show-Down just hours away, two big matches on the card pertain to the WWE Championship on Smackdown Live. The current Champion, AJ Styles, is set to defend his title against Samoa Joe, while Daniel Bryan and The Miz are set to clash once again, this time, to name the new #1 contender to the WWE Title.

According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, sources in WWE are indicating the current plan in WWE is for Styles to retain the title in his match against Samoa Joe. The bout carries a No Disqualification and No Countout stipulation, with Smackdown Live GM Paige insisting there “must be a winner” in the match.

With regards to Daniel Bryan and The Miz, sources are indicating Daniel Bryan will finally triumph in his battles against nemesis The Miz, setting up a future WWE Title “dream match” between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.

“Hearing Styles over Joe tomorrow at Super Show Down and Bryan over Miz to set up a future Styles v Bryan WWE title matchup,” reads the WrestleVotes Tweet.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles Tweeted earlier on Friday night that he is heading into Australia not only to retain his title, but to ensure Samoa Joe gets proper payback for “messing with a man’s family”.

The Miz landed in Australia earlier this week and has noted on social media that not only has he been making the media rounds to promote Saturday’s event, but he has also been doing some site seeing while town for Super Show-Down.