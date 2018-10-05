The HOVG Podcast: Lew Temple

By: The Hall of Very Good | October 5, 2018



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Lew Temple.

Recorded on the official last day of the baseball season, the actor talks to the boys about his postseason picks and expectations, questions why the NFL always gets top-billing on ESPN.com, wonders what current-day pitchers might have flourished during 1968’s “Year of the Pitcher” and, naturally, Lou had to ask Lew about his upcoming role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

2015 MLB Standings

Christian Yelich had a finishing kick for the ages, and narrowly missed the NL triple crown

1968 Year of the Pitcher

Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” Takes The Director Back To “Pulp Fiction” In Style & Substance

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.