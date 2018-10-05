What would it take for Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to do his Patrick Mahomes impression for the world to see? In case you’re confused by what it is I am talking about, allow me to fill you in.

With Mahomes being the big star that he is nowadays, he’s been in the spotlight over the last four weeks. See, last season the world didn’t know much about Patrick Mahomes, other than he was the backup for Alex Smith. So there were really no interviews that anybody cared to watch.

This season, yeah, that’s an entirely different story. Everybody wants to know about Mahomes. So when everybody finally heard him speaking in an interview on a national stage, everybody was shocked to find out that he kind of sounds like Kermit the Frog.

The joke amongst Mahomes’ froggy voice was new to NFL fans, but it was an ongoing joke in the Chiefs’ locker room for a while now. And as surprising as it was to hear Mahomes’ voice, it was even more shocking to find out that apparently, Andy Reid does the best impression of it.

Say What….

Patrick Mahomes voice sounds like Kermit became a football coach pic.twitter.com/Dgt0HcqztT — V⍟ʟBʟooᴅ (@volblood) October 2, 2018

Nobody knew this except for Mahomes. Apparently, Coach Reid won’t even do the impression in front of the entire team. And if I’m honest here, it’s pretty selfish. We need to see Andy Reid’s impression of Pat Mahomes. For competitive reasons, of course.

If everybody is doing the Patrick Mahomes voice, and he says that Andy Reid does the best impression, then it’s only right that we all get to see and judge for ourselves, right? Although there are plenty of people who want to hear it, chances of that happening are slim to none.

Andy Reid has been a head coach in the NFL since 1999. So he’s old school. All of this ‘fun’ stuff that goes down behind the scenes doesn’t leave the locker room. Coach Reid doesn’t want cameras on him. He doesn’t want to steal the show here. And even if he does do a killer Pat Mahomes-Kermit the Frog impersonation, we will probably never see it. It’s unfortunate, but if there is a way to make it happen, it needs to be done.