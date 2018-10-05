The Undertaker Says Andre The Giant Took A Secret Feud Idea With Him To The Grave

WWE star The Undertaker, who will return to the ring at Saturday’s WWE Super Show-Down event for a “Last Time Ever” singles match against Triple H, recently participated in a rare, out-of-character interview with Pastor Ed Young as part of the Wrastlin’ series.

During the interview, which you can watch in full above, The Undertaker recalled his early days in pro wrestling and backstage experiences he had with the late Hall of Famer, Andre the Giant. Although Undertaker never wrestled Andre, he did spend time with him backstage at WWE events, and The Dead Man spoke about interactions he had with the ring legend.

“Andre didn’t like big guys either — he loved me, thank goodness,” said Undertaker, via The New York Post. “But for most big guys, he thought they were arrogant or bullies or whatnot, but he had his way with a lot of guys that you would be like, ‘Oh, that’s a pretty tough guy,’ [but] Andre would set him straight. Anyway, he liked me and, you know, I guess we always think we got one [match] left in us, you know.”

Undertaker went on to reveal details about a backstage conversation he once had with Andre, in which he greeted “The Boss”, and was told by Andre that he had “this idea” for the two of them. When Undertaker pressed Andre on what the idea was, Andre would not tell him. Undertaker said one of his good friends at the time, former WWE referee Tim White, used to drive Andre around a lot, and even when Undertaker asked White what that secret idea was, White would never reveal it.

“No one knows what it was, but you know, [Andre] ended up passing away and he never let me know,” said Undertaker. “I wonder to this day, ‘Man, I bet it was good.’”