Watch: Chris Iannetta shatters bat over knee after strikeout

Rockies catcher Chris Iannetta had a chance to be the hero for his team in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Friday, but he came up short.

The Brewers enjoyed 1-0 lead throughout the majority of the contest, and the Rockies just could not push that tying run across (through eight innings, at the time of this writing). Their best chance came in the seventh inning, when Ian Desmond got on base, then stole second. An errant throw that went into the outfield got him to third base, with no out. Iannetta came to the plate, and all he needed was some solid contact to tie the game.

He failed to do that, though, as Joakim Soria used his plethora of pitches to strike Iannetta out. The Rockies catcher responded by breaking his bat over his knee in frustration.

Joakim Soria, Breaking Ball. 🤢 Chris Iannetta, Breaking Bat. 🤬 pic.twitter.com/wRukrFUm33 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 5, 2018

That poor bat.