Watch: Ndamukong Suh has hilarious twist on tackling drill

NFL teams around the league are doing whatever they can to adjust to the new roughing the passer rule, which makes it extremely difficult to sack opposing quarterbacks and stay within the rules.

We’ve seen Packers linebacker Clay Matthews get hit for a costly penalty that nullified a potential game-sealing interception against the Vikings, which ended up resulting in a tie, rather than a win. Not only that, Dolphins defensive lineman William Hayes suffered a brutal season-ending knee injury attempting to sack Derek Carr but roll off his body afterward.

As such, the Rams had their pass-rushers fine-tune their technique in practice on Thursday. The drill had them attempt to sack a tackling dummy, and Ndamukong Suh had an interesting method to stay within the rules — kind of.

To his credit, Suh didn’t put his body weight on the quarterback, although his method probably wasn’t within the rules.