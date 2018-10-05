Absolution Reunites At The New York Comic Con, WWE Hall Of Famers Sting & Jerry Lawler Appear (Photos & Videos)

New York City is amidst the annual, epic New York Comic Con running until October 7th at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan, and WWE stars have taken over the convention with appearances in two locations.

On the main floor, Headlocked Comics has a booth featuring the works of Jerry Lawler, as well as appearances by Lawer himself, and fellow WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita. Christian will also be appearing at the booth this weekend.

#WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler appears at the @HeadlockedComic booth at the #NYCC! pic.twitter.com/VNBt3gH5il — Voice Of Wrestling (@vowlive) October 5, 2018

Also at the convention, GLAAD has sponsored a room featuring WWE stars Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, formerly known as Absolution in WWE, as well as Finn Balor and Cathy Kelley.

WWE certainly knows how to make its presence felt at any event attended by its Superstars, as the line to meet and greet Absolution was one of the longest lines at the entire convention, which spans four floors and features hundreds of booths dedicated to the gaming, film, TV and comic book worlds. Despite the long line for the WWE stars, they greeted all the guests with amazing enthusiasm, and had a really entertaining moment with a small child who offered his best WWE star impersonations.

I was on-hand for the event today representing The Voice of Wrestling show on FITE TV, and you can check out more photos and videos featuring the stars below.

Live at the #NYCC with #WWE stars Paige, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose and Cathy Kelley! pic.twitter.com/wd5GLJLnld — Voice Of Wrestling (@vowlive) October 5, 2018

#WWE stars Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Cathy Kelley appear at the #NYCC! pic.twitter.com/eVcS3QA7Xq — Voice Of Wrestling (@vowlive) October 5, 2018

Below is the rest of the WWE star schedule for this weekend, with the entire Comic Con wrapping up this Sunday.

WWE Hall of Famer Ivory will be appearing on Saturday, October 6th from 11am to 12:30pm EST at The Topps Booth #454, and WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather will be appearing at booth 2606 throughout the weekend.

Additionally, Universal Pictures has a great Skyscraper display set up, depicting action from the movie released earlier this year starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.