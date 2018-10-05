WWE 'Super Show-Down' Betting Odds Predict Big Title Change

Betting odds have been released for the WWE Super Show-Down PPV taking place on Saturday, October 6th at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

The event will air beginning at 5am EST on Saturday morning via WWE Network, and the current odds can be seen below, via Bet Wrestling.

For those of you unfamiliar with betting odds, the favorite to win the match is listed with the negative sign in front of the name. So, for instance, a bet of $180 on AJ Styles to win the WWE Title match would yield you a $100 win, and a bet of $100 on Samoa Joe to win would yield you a $140 win, making AJ Styles favored to win the match.

As seen below, in the case of Cedric Alexander vs Buddy Murphy, Alexander is favored to lose his match, and possibly the Cruiserweight Title, to his Australian native opponent.

In the case of The Undertaker vs Triple H, which is a “Last Time Ever” match between the two stars, they are both listed at minus odds. This means that the odds are very close in the match, and at this point, The Dead Man is a slight favorite at -165. As noted, the match will feature Shawn Michaels in the corner of Triple H, and Kane in the corner of The Undertaker, and is expected to set up a future tag team match between all four men at WWE Crown Jewel.

WWE Super Show-Down Betting Odds:

WWE Championship Match:

AJ Styles(c) -180 vs Samoa Joe +140

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match:

Becky Lynch(c) -195 vs Charlotte Flair +155

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match:

Cedric Alexander(c) +130 vs Buddy Murphy -170

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match:

The New Day(c) -600 vs Cesaro & Sheamus +400

The Undertaker -165 vs Triple H -125

John Cena and Bobby Lashley -530 vs Elias and Kevin Owens +350

Daniel Bryan -175 vs The Miz +135

The Shield -350 vs Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre +250

The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey -900 vs The Riott Squad +500

Asuka & Naomi +115 vs The IIconics -155