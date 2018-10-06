Blues goaltender Chad Johnson has some sweet heritage pads

The St. Louis Blues have new alternate jerseys for 2018-19 that celebrate the organization’s history. The uniforms, which are basically the same ones from the 2017 Winter Classic, are a great look. Turns out the color scheme looks even better on goaltender equipment.
Check out backup goaltender Chad Johnson’s special mask and pads that have a stylish design.
In addition to those super sharp leg pads, Johnson also has a new mask for the occasion.
These are great. And in case you forgot what the players will be wearing:
Summarized, the team is going to look awesome. Now, if only their play could look as sharp as these bad boys…
