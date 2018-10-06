Conor McGregor brings Drake with him to UFC 229 weigh-in

Conor McGregor is popular among celebrities, as he’s big in the club scene, so it wasn’t surprising when he brought one of the most popular musicians in this day and age to Friday’s UFC 229 event.

McGregor showed up to the official weigh-in for Saturday’s bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov, and did so with rap mogul Drake by his side. Drake, for some reason, was draped in an Irish flag, even though he’s Canadian.

Conor McGregor is accompanied by Drake for the weigh in. #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/bnsucIl4T7 — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) October 6, 2018

Wait…IS THAT DRAKE WITH CONOR MCGREGOR 😂pic.twitter.com/cJGT7mbQlG — Complex (@Complex) October 6, 2018

Drake did walk in with McGregor for the weigh-in, so it’s possible that he’ll be in The Notorious One’s corner at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.