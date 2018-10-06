GAMEDAY 02: Alright, Saturday Night

PITTSBURGH VS MONTREAL

PPG PAINTS ARENA – PITTSBURGH, PA 7:00 PM EST. NHLN-US, AT&T SPORTSNET Since we last spoke I have spent many months in my laboratory curating the best and most correct hockey takes for our readers @pensblog. It’s such an exciting time for you, the reader, to not only have back our wonderful game, but to, once again, have these takes back in your life.

The Penguins came out gunning and running in the opener taking what small amount of revenge you can get with a 7-6 OT victory on Thursday night. Meanwhile, the Habs lost a 3-2 tilt in OT to Toronto on Wednesday while also summarily reminding the NHL that that the leaves d is bad! (100% correct and verified).

At the beginning of each of these past few seasons it’s been easy to take for granted how lucky we are as Pens fans. The roster had what, 2 position battles? And one of those was backup goalie (hand wanks forever). I mean, just imagine being a fucking Sens fan….

Habs aren’t far behind though. Shea Weber is wearing the C now because literally everyone else is a shitstain save for the goalie.

They also traded, arguably, the teams most beloved player to an infinitely more fun team and got in return MOAR GRIT.

How Drouin and Gallagher feel every night playing in this lineup:

LINES:

Tatar-Danault-Gallagher

Drouin-Kotkaniemi-Armia

Byron-Domi-Lehkonen

Hudon-Plekanec-Shaw

Mete-Petry

Reilly-Juulsen

Ouellet-Benn (the bad one)

Price

Pens:

Guentzel-Crosby-Honrqvist

Hagelin-Malkin-Kessel

Simon-Brassard-Rust

Cullen-Sheahan-Sprong

Dumoulin-Letang

Maatta-Johnson

Oleksiak-Schultz

Murray

Saturday night hockey is back baby.

LETS GO PENS