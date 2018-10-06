How Diet Affects Sports Performance:

Athletes are highly dedicated to their field or sports. They practice and work really hard, exercise daily and lift weights and do all the hard works as their professional trainers ask to do them. These training and then competing with each other really need a great effort to perform effectively. To make them strong and effective enough athletes have to maintain a good and strong diet. But if they are consuming bad nutrients it really affects their sports performance. For the best diet chart you can visit here dietprobe .

Let’s focus on the normal and basic diet and an athlete’s diet:

Basic diet provides you sufficient nutrients and energy as per your training and exercise demands.

A proper diet is the package of all the healthy food like the leafy vegetables, fruits, wholegrain bread and cereals etc.

A proper diet helps an athlete to maintain the body weight and body fat levels for better performance.

This basic diet is also necessary and recommended for the athletes too, apart from that need something extra, like intake the extra calories.

This diet divide the energy into three parts, i.e. carbohydrate should be more than 55 percent, protein should be between 10 to 15 percent, and the fat has to be less than 30 percent.

A Marathon runner needs to have more energy or calorie than a golf player or a chess player. Consume a high carbohydrate diet is only applicable for the athlete who does a strong and hard exercise more than 60 to 90 minutes per day. So for him, carbohydrates should be between 65 to 70 percent. For a sports personality performance always matter, so never compromise with your regular diet. A poor diet always harm your performance, so make sure that you are consuming a balanced diet which includes the carbohydrate, fat and protein.

The Best Source of Energy: Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are always converted into the sugar i.e. the glucose; it is the main resource of producing the energy. Glucose turned into the glycogen and it enrich the liver and muscle tissue, that is why it is called the best source of energy which helps an athlete during exercise. But if your diet is not consuming this carbohydrate then your health will not be able to perform well. A poor diet or lack of nutrients means poor performance. As you know carbohydrates produce energy, so if you have lack of it, then it will make you lazy and slow.

Protein is an important part for a sports person:

Along with the carbohydrate Protein plays another important part to improve the sports performance. Having the natural protein consuming food in your diet helps an athlete to repair and recover the muscle and tissues after the exercise. Carbohydrates and Protein both are necessary for the athletes, so have the best combination of diet like the cereal based food which contains both the protein and carbohydrates.

Sports person need to have a little bit higher protein than the common public. Suppose an active people consume 0.8 to 1.0 gm protein as per the body weight, then an athlete who exercise 45 to 60 minutes per day should consume 1.0 to 1.7 g per day as per the body weight.

A dietary survey reveal that an athlete should have a packed and high energy diet, and it only can fulfill by the natural food items, like meat, eggs, milk, leafy vegetables, cereals etc. Sporting supplements are just a myth that it improves your sporting performance. It should avoid to get rid from the negative affect.

For the female athletes it is not possible every time, to maintain the appropriate nutrition. So it harms not only their performance but also it increases other health issues like hair, skin, and nail. So they should consume a combined diet which contains all the three groups of food i.e. the fat, protein and the carbohydrate all together. Otherwise the lack of nourishment will harm their performance.

Regarding this nutrition and nourishment, and a having a proper diet you can visit www.dietprobe.com . Here you will get the perfect guidance related to your diet. A strong and proper diet improves and influence a great performance.