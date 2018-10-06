Marcus Smart calls out JR Smith, wants to 'meet him in the back'

It doesn’t appear that the beef between Marcus Smart and J.R. Smith will be simmering anytime soon.

The two got into it during Saturday’s preseason game at Quicken Loans Arena, after Smart came flying in and delivered a shot to Smith’s back. They then nearly came to blows, with both players having to be restrained by teammates, although Smart looked to be more intent on fighting than Smith was, as the Cavs guard was smiling throughout most of the heated altercation.

So it wasn’t a huge surprise when Smart essentially challenged Smith to a postgame fight, inviting his counterpart to “meet him in the back.”

Smart told JR to "meet him in the back” 😳 (via @NBCSBoston)pic.twitter.com/T3KDfyGl0J — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) October 7, 2018

Smith responded soon after, saying that he’d rather take it to the street instead.

Meet me on street damn the back!! https://t.co/oP2jsVcyUc — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) October 7, 2018

These two teams won’t square off again until Nov. 30, for what appears to be an entertaining matchup at TD Garden. We expect more fireworks in the future.