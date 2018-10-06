Recap: Smart tossed in otherwise uninteresting mess of a preseason game

This is a recap you’ll never read.

It’s Saturday night and the Sox are facing the Yankees in the playoffs. Meanwhile I’ve volunteered to stay in and watch this crappy preseason game so you don’t have to, and then write about it.

It’s basically the equivalent of me volunteering to watch your Shih Tzu while you take my girlfriend out for a night on the town.

But the joke’s on you… I let the dog shit on the floor, drink from your toilet, and use your slides as both chew toy and humping practice. I also drank your booze and… well… just don’t use your toothbrush.

In short, I care about this game as much as you do.

The Boston Celtics preseason is mercifully over. They will still, ultimately, be good. Tonight they were not. They were decidedly bad.

Here’s a quick summary of the first half: Boston missed almost everything, Cleveland hit almost everything, and this happened.

Things have gotten HEATED at the Q. Marcus Smart was ejected as result #NBAPreseason #BOSvsCLE pic.twitter.com/iGSC8ffHJQ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 7, 2018

Marcus Smart was ejected here for escalating things. He absolutely did escalate, and he absolutely deserved to be tossed.

But you can’t tell me JR Smith didn’t deserve something here. He got nothing, and considering his history in this league and with the Celtics, that’s bullshit. At some point, a player’s propensity for getting involved in this shit has to play into the decision-making process of assessing fouls.

Here’s a quick summary of the second half: It was the first half without anyone fighting.

Sure, the Time Lord Robert Williams did a couple of nice things, but there was nothing to get excited about. Celtics close out the pre-season with a 113-102 loss

Asked what the strategy over the next week and a half will be, Brad Stevens responds, “To play better basketball.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 7, 2018

Here’s Williams being exciting…

Brad Wanamaker lobs it up to Robert Williams III. 📺: NBATV pic.twitter.com/N7ebpK6uU7 — NBA (@NBA) October 7, 2018

Here’s Tatum being funny…

😂😂😂 I stepped on @T_Rozzay3 weak ass pumas https://t.co/wBHxSQHdrR — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) October 7, 2018

"Once again, getting to pushing and shoving. I wasn't having it. We went through this last year. I'm not trying to do it again." – #Celtics Marcus Smart on incident in which he was ejected following shove of JR Smith which came after Smith shoved Aron Baynes. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) October 7, 2018

Smart: “i told (JR) come back to the back..JR knows where I’m at.” Smart getting emotional talking about it. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 7, 2018

The season starts in a week and a half. We need to go a long way before then.