Sports Injuries: Top Reasons Why They Occur

Playing sports is unpredictable, with the likelihood of anything happening on the field high. And although sometimes the issues that arise are unforeseen, there are a number of injuries that make the sport dangerous. Everyone from the best sportsmen to newbies in the sports can suffer from injury. Let us look at the various culprits that cause sports injuries in sportspeople.
- Inadequate Fitness
Many sportspeople end up with weaknesses in the muscles, tendons, and ligaments because they don’t warm up well or they fail to maintain a level of fitness ideal for the game. If your body isn’t conditioned properly for the vigour of the game, then you won’t be able to enjoy it at all, and you will end up with an injury.
2. Overtraining
This means doing too much, much more than you need to do to perform well at the game. Many people opt to train for several weeks without any rest with the aim of winning a competition. Inadequate recovery time coupled with the intensity of training is one of the biggest causes of injuries. Symptoms of overtraining include troubled sleep, excess fatigue, and inability to perform at the competition or concentrate.
The best way to avoid overtraining is to make sure you rest adequately between training sessions.
3. Defective Sports Products
Another major cause of injuries is the use of defective sports equipment. This equipment promises a certain result, yet they offer a quality that is too low to deliver the performance you need. Victims injured by defective productscan sue the manufacturer for damages caused. Make sure you work with a good lawyer to get compensation for such a scenario.
- Overuse
With the repetitive use of a certain part of the body, it becomes too much to the extent it causes injury. If you perform repetitive actions and pressures on a certain part of the body and with continued use, the injuries worsen over time, and these include injuries such as patellar tendonitis and plantar fasciitis.
Overuse manifests as gradual pain that worsens over time, at times with bruising and swelling. The best way to avoid this type of injury is to rest adequately between sessions.
5. Poor Technique
Every sport or exercise that is performed in the wrong way is a perfect recipe for injury. Some sports such as rowing need a proper technique for you to enjoy the sport. The best way to avoid these injuries is to make sure that you have a professional trainer that will tell you the correct way to do things from the beginning, and make sure you have the right gear for the task.
6. Impact
This is hard to avoid, but the most common among the injuries. This type of injury is common among people that play rugby, football and boxing. Impact injuries occur if you come into contact with another person or an object, which causes an unexpected twist of the body or a change in the direction of the body, causing joint dislocation or damage to your tissues.
Impact injuries include bruises, muscle pain and spinal injuries, fractures and tendon damage.
