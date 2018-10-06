Sports Injuries: Top Reasons Why They Occur





Many sportspeople end up with weaknesses in the muscles, tendons, and ligaments because they don’t warm up well or they fail to maintain a level of fitness ideal for the game. If your body isn’t conditioned properly for the vigour of the game, then you won’t be able to enjoy it at all, and you will end up with an injury.













This means doing too much, much more than you need to do to perform well at the game. Many people opt to train for several weeks without any rest with the aim of winning a competition. Inadequate recovery time coupled with the intensity of training is one of the biggest causes of injuries. Symptoms of overtraining include troubled sleep, excess fatigue, and inability to perform at the competition or concentrate.









The best way to avoid overtraining is to make sure you rest adequately between training sessions.









Another major cause of injuries is the use of defective sports equipment. This equipment promises a certain result, yet they offer a quality that is too low to deliver the performance you need.

can sue the manufacturer for damages caused. Make sure you work with a good lawyer to get compensation for such a scenario.