UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor Results

UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor
Oct 6, 2018 
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweight Championship:
Khabib Nurmagomedov – champion   (26-0, #3 ranked lightweight)
Conor McGregor   (21-3,  #1 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:
Tony Ferguson   (23-3,  #2 ranked lightweight)
Anthony Pettis   (21-7, #11 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Ovince Saint Preux    (22-11, #3 ranked light heavyweight)
Dominick Reyes    (9-0, #16 ranked light heavyweight)

Heavyweights:
Derrick Lewis    (20-5, 1 NC, #5 ranked heavyweight)
Alexander Volkov    (29-6, #7 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Michelle Waterson    (15-6, #7 ranked women’s strawweight)
Felice Herrig    (14-7, #8 ranked women’s strawweight)

Prelims (FS1/TSN 5 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Flyweights:
Sergio Pettis    (17-3,  #3 ranked flyweight)
Jussier Formiga    (21-5,  #5 ranked flyweight)

Welterweights:
Vicente Luque   (13-6-1, #14 ranked welterweight)
Jalin Turner   (6-3)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Tonya Evinger   (19-6, #16 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Aspen Ladd   (6-0, #11 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Scott Holtzman    (11-2, #53 ranked lightweight)
Alan Patrick    (15-1, #33 ranked lightweight)

Online Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Lina Lansberg    (8-3, #14 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Yana Kunitskaya    (10-4, 1 NC, #16 ranked women’s bantamweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Lightweights:
Gray Maynard    (14-7, 1 NC, #57 ranked lightweight)
Nik Lentz   (30-9-2, 1 NC, #42 ranked lightweight)**WINNER by TKO (Head Kick) – Round 2 (1:19)

Welterweights:
Ryan LaFlare    (13-2, #27 ranked welterweight)
Tony Martin    (12-4, #56 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by KO  (Head Kick) – Round 3 (1:00)

