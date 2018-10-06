Watch: Florida State, Miami players get into sideline skirmish during game

There’s no love list when interstate rivals Florida State and Miami square off on the field, and Saturday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium was no different.

There’s always a lot of trash talk, and sometimes some physical altercations as well, which is exactly what happened in the second quarter of the ACC showdown.

Things got testy after a kickoff return, and the animosity spread from the field to the sideline, where a giant skirmish took place — involving, well, nearly everyone in the vicinity.

#FSU and Miami have to be separated again after the kickoff return. Miami players left their sideline to run over pic.twitter.com/Y9lJ7Ecmx6 — Wayne McGahee III (@WayneMcGaheeIII) October 6, 2018

#FSU and Miami doing some pushing and shoving during pregame pic.twitter.com/6vhGFhkMcO — Wayne McGahee III (@WayneMcGaheeIII) October 6, 2018

There was some pushing, and some shoving, but cooler heads eventually prevailed. The Seminoles continued to dominant the Hurricanes in the game, thought, which was surprising.