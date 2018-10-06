Watch: Marcus Smart hits JR Smith, gets ejected in fight

It may only be preseason, but the Cavs and Celtics do not like one another, which led to a testy moment during Saturday’s game.

The heated altercation didn’t take long, either, as it took place in the first quarter of the game, when JR Smith banged into Aron Baynes. Marcus Smart came flying in to stand up for his teammate, and hit Smith right in the back.

That resulted in a heated skirmish with plenty of shoving, and all in all, an ugly scene on the court.

J.R. laughing at Marcus Smart when his teammates drag him down…

Supreme J.R. with no LeBron around to police him about to be the best part of the season pic.twitter.com/bYfaiDN4vB — J.R.ob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) October 7, 2018

Smith seemed to be amused by all of it, as he laughed at Smart, who was ejected from the game.

We can’t wait until these two square off in the regular season.