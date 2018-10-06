With a Giants loss to Carolina, the wheels may begin to fall off

This season was supposed to be different. The New York Giants were moving on from the laughably bad Ben McAdoo regime and bringing in a new coach. Odell Beckham was coming back healthy and the team had the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, which turned out to be Saquon Barkley.

No one was going to want to face this offense and the defense was going to be good too. That’s what we thought this offseason.

Instead, the Giants sit at 1-3 and face a tough road test against Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers. With a loss, the season could start to get off the rails.

So how can the Giants get a win? Does general manager Dave Gettleman have any inside info on the team he use to help run? The Giants are 2-2 all time in games played in Charlotte, but their last trip there resulted in a 38-0 loss.

After this game, the Giants return home but they will be paid a visit by the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. After that, the team goes on the road to face the Atlanta Falcons, a team much better than its 1-3 record.

This is why Sunday’s matchup with the Panthers is so critical. A loss would put them at 1-4 and only a handful of teams in NFL history have made the playoffs after such a start.

But after losing to the Dallas Cowboys and dropping a home game to the New Orleans Saints by 15 points, this team may be at least one year away from being really competitive.

The pieces are there, but the cohesiveness is still coming around. Sunday’s game against the Panthers could go a long way in determining if the Giants can make a run at a playoff spot this season, or if it’s going to be a lot like the 2017 campaign.