WWE 'Crown Jewel' Moved To A Much Smaller Venue Than Originally Advertised

Earlier this year, WWE followed up WrestleMania 34 with the first-ever Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as part of a massive, multi-year deal with the Saudi General Sport Authority.

Last month, it was announced that WWE will be returning to Saudi Arabia, this time to the country’s capital of Riyadh, in November for the WWE Crown Jewel event.

According to ComicBook.com, WWE has changed the location of Crown Jewel from the King Fahd International Stadium, to the much smaller King Saud University Stadium.

An official press release from WWE reads as follows:

WWE® CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH SET FOR CROWN JEWEL RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA and STAMFORD, Conn., October 6, 2018 – The WWE Championship match featuring AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan will take place at Crown Jewel at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 2. Additionally, Crown Jewel will also include a Universal Championship Triple Threat match featuring Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman, and the first-ever WWE World Cup tournament to determine the best in the world. General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia Chairman His Excellency Turki Al Sheikh, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, invite the world to celebrate this signature event. Following the sold-out Greatest Royal Rumble in April, this is the second event as part of a long-term partnership between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Crown Jewel will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view outside of the Middle East. Ticket availability will be announced in the coming weeks.

The ComicBook report adds that the venue change for Crown Jewel is not insignificant, as the original venue for the event held a capacity of 65,000 fans, with the King Saud University Stadium seating 25,000.

No word at this time as to why WWE made the venue change, and below is the updated WWE Crown Jewel card:

WWE Universal Championship Triple Threat Match:

-Roman Reigns (c) vs Braun Strowman vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship Match:

-AJ Styles (c) vs Daniel Bryan