WWE 'Super Show-Down' Recap: Big Title Change, New #1 Contender, Undertaker vs HHH, Cena Addresses His Future

Earlier today, WWE aired its first-ever Super Show-Down PPV live from The Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

The event saw 70,309 pack into the MCG for a day of action which featured AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe, The Undertaker vs Triple H, The Shield vs Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, and more. Below is a recap of the big event including highlight clips.

-Buddy Murphy won his first singles title in WWE when he defeated Cedric Alexander to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

-John Cena returned to the ring and teamed up with Bobby Lashley to defeat the team of Kevin Owens and Elias. After the match, Cena cut an emotional return promo in front of the live crowd, saying that while he is uncertain of his future in WWE, as his life is changing, the company will always be his home. Cena will be returning to China for two more months following Super Show-Down to complete work on his new movie Project X.

"@WWE has always been my home and will always BE my home. I know my life is changing, but I never, EVER forget where I came from." – @JohnCena #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/zk7Aq4i5J4 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 6, 2018

-Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz in a #1 Contender’s match, and AJ Styles retained his WWE Title over Samoa Joe, and after the bouts it was announced that Bryan vs AJ Styles for the WWE Title will take place at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

-The Undertaker and Triple H battled in a No Disqualification “Last Time Ever” match, which saw The Game emerge victorious after much interference from Shawn Michaels and Kane. After HBK hit The Dead Man with not one, but two Sweet Chin Music Superkicks, it looks like the rumored HBK vs Undertaker match could become a reality. After the match, Undertaker got a modicum of revenge as he chokeslammed Michaels through the announce table following a celebration by all four men.

-Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins defeated The Riott Squad, and Rousey will next defend her WWE Raw Women’s Title at Evolution later this month.

-The Shield defeated Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre after Dean Ambrose hit Dirty Deeds on Ziggler for the pinfall victory.

-In other title match news, The New Day and Becky Lynch successfully retained their gold.

-Finally, The IIconics landed a home-turf win when they defeated the team of Asuka and Naomi.