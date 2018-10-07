Breaking: WWE Officially Announces Rey Mysterio’s Return Date

Rey Mysterio is one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time. The former world champion has performed for crowds all over the world and he’s one of the most respected pro wrestlers in the industry today. Rey is the real deal and every time he’s on the card, he always delivers.

Now Rey is finally booked on a card for WWE once again. WWE.com has announced that Rey Mysterio will make his return to the company at SmackDown 1000 on October 16.

The blue brand’s 1000th episode will take place live from Washington D.C. and Mysterio is just the latest Superstar to join the celebration. WWE recently announced that SmackDown 1000 would also feature the reunion of Ric Flair, Triple H, Batista and Randy Orton as Evolution.

But the news of Rey’s return is indeed important because it’s a long time coming. Speculation has been rampant online over the past few months in regard to Rey coming back to Vince McMahon’s company. It seemed that perhaps Mysterio may never rejoin WWE. But now he’s on the way back to the brand that helped solidify his championship reputation.

One of Rey’s most famous feuds on the blue brand was with Eddie Guerrero. The two men were best friends in reality and worked as a tag team on SmackDown, where they became tag team champions. But when they began feuding, fans were treated to one of the most intense rivalries of all time.

After Eddie’s death in 2005, Mysterio was elevated to the world title picture. Rey won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22 in 2006. From that point on, Rey was seen as a main event powerhouse and it was definitely a spot he worked hard to attain.

Rey worked for ECW and WCW before joining WWE. Mysterio has also wrestled for CMLL, Lucha Underground and most recently for New Japan Pro Wrestling.