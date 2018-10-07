Chiefs DE Chris Jones punches Jaguars player, gets ejected (Video)

Lopsided scores are when games can sometimes get chippy, and that’s exactly what happened during Sunday’s Jaguars-Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs jumped out to a 23-0 lead in the contest, in large part due to Patrick Mahomes being a stud, and Blake Bortles being, well, terrible. That led to things getting chippy in the second half, which wasn’t a big surprise, given the trash talk that took place during the week.

Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones tried to sneak in a cheap shot at the end of a play during a scrum, throwing a punch at a Jaguars player. He was spotted doing it, though, and was ejected for his actions.

