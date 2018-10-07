Greg Hardy makes case for NFL return, wants to join Patriots

Disgraced former NFL player Greg Hardy has been focusing on his MMA career, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t interested in a potential return to the gridiron.

Hardy last suited up for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 of the 2015 season, playing out a one-year deal. The team elected not to re-sign him afterward, due to a number of issues, both on and off the field.

Since that time, Hardy has been showcasing his talents in the ring as an MMA fighter, and he’s yet to lose a bout thus far. Hardy made his amateur debut last November, and he knocked out his opponent just 32 seconds into the fight. He won all three amateur bouts he appeared in, which resulted in him getting a chance to fight at Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 9 back in June. Hardy won that bout against Austen Lane, as well as two other fights at the professional level that followed, so he remains undefeated, for now.

But the 30-year-old still appears to want another crack at playing in the NFL, which he revealed in an interview with TMZ Sports. Not only that, he apparently wants to play for the Patriots. Here’s what he had to say:

“Mr. Belichick, I would be under your regime, boss man,” Hardy said.

“Following orders, doing whatever you need me to do, baby. I’m the ultimate team guy!”

Hardy can say what he wants about being a team player, but his past behavior on the field during his six-year NFL tenure suggests otherwise. He’s certainly not the type of player that the Patriots would consider taking a flier on, so if he is serious about an NFL return, he’d probably be better off looking elsewhere.