Jalen Ramsey mocks Tyreek Hill during game (Video)

All eyes were on the matchup between Jaguars All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Chiefs star receiver Tyreek Hill during Sunday’s game.

And, sure enough, it did not disappoint.

Ramsey rendered Hill nearly invisible, shutting him down throughout the majority of the game. To his credit, Ramsey backed up the trash talk that came out of his mouth in the days leading up to the contest, like when he slighted Hill, calling him a “return specialist,” rather than a receiver.

Not only that, Ramsey mocked Hill during the third quarter of the game as well. The Chiefs receiver was gesturing for a penalty flag to be thrown, so Ramsey mimicked him.

Cheetah getting mocked 😂 pic.twitter.com/Fw8oTGHHz9 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 7, 2018

We’d love to watch those two match up every week.