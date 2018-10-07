LA Kings goalie Jonathan Quick is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, the team announced Sunday. Quick’s injury occurred during practice Saturday, a team official said.

“Just got the call from Kinger (Head Athletic Trainer Chris Kingsley) yesterday,” head coach John Stevens said to Jon Rosen of lakingsinsider.com. “It became an issue, and obviously it became more of an issue that he’s not able to perform.”

Backup goaltender Jack Campbell will be in net when the Kings play the Detroit Red Wings at STAPLES Center tonight.

Campbell is starting his first season as a No. 2 goalie. He has not played more than seven NHL games in his career. Goaltending coach Bill Ranford said Campbell is ready for the role after he revived his career last season with the Kings. He signed a two-year contract extension last year.

Peter Budaj will be recalled prior to game time and will back up Campbell, per hockey operations.

The length of his stay will be determined after Quick is further evaluated.

“In terms of after today, we’re going to have to wait and see,” Stevens said. “He’ll get a further evaluation today and see exactly what the timeline looks like, and when we get someone in here today, I’m assuming if [Quick’s] not ready to go, then that player will stay with us.”

The Kings go on a four-game eastern Canada trip that begins Tuesday in Winnipeg.