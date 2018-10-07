Look: Multiple sports celebrities spotted at UFC 229

UFC 229 featured one of the most entertaining cards of the year, so it was no surprise that a number of celebrities were in attendance to watch the epic matchups at T-Mobile Arena.

The highlight of the night was the main event between former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor, and current lightweight title belt holder Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor always draws quite the crowd, no matter the circumstances, even with him listed as a sizable underdog in the fight. Golfer Rory McIlroy and Patriots owner Robert Kraft were among the sports celebrities there, and both actors Chris Pratt and Mel Gibson were in attendance as well.