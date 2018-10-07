Odell Beckham catches first TD pass of season (Video)

It was only a matter of time until Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found the end zone, and Sunday proved to be that day.

Beckham threw a sweet touchdown pass to teammate Saquon Barkley on a trick play in the second quarter of the game, but he still wasn’t on the receiving end of a touchdown pass thus far this season.

Not until the fourth quarter, that is.

Beckham split two Panthers defenders to get open in the end zone, and Manning found him on a beautiful deep pass for a 33-yard touchdown.

.@OBJ's back home in the end zone! TD + 2, and its a 1 score game! #NYGvsCAR pic.twitter.com/AoL0cAhz7Y — New York Giants (@Giants) October 7, 2018

It was his first touchdown catch since Week 5 of the 2017 season.