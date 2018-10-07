Odell Beckham catches first TD pass of season (Video)

It was only a matter of time until Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found the end zone, and Sunday proved to be that day.
Beckham threw a sweet touchdown pass to teammate Saquon Barkley on a trick play in the second quarter of the game, but he still wasn’t on the receiving end of a touchdown pass thus far this season.
Not until the fourth quarter, that is.
Beckham split two Panthers defenders to get open in the end zone, and Manning found him on a beautiful deep pass for a 33-yard touchdown.
It was his first touchdown catch since Week 5 of the 2017 season.
Comments