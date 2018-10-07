Odell Beckham throws TD pass to Saquon Barkley on trick play

It’s safe to say that no one could have predicted Giants star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would throw a touchdown pass before catching one this season, and yet that’s exactly what ended up happening.

OBJ has yet to find the end zone this season, but he threw a dime to a teammate who was able to go the distance during Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

The Giants were trailing 17-3 at the time, in need of a big play, and OBJ helped spark one. It took place in the second quarter, when Eli Manning threw a quick pass to Beckham, who was just behind the line of scrimmage. Beckham then took a few steps back to set his feet and buy some time, then threw a perfect pass intended for Saquon Barkley — who was wide-open downfield, in the flat. The pass hit him in stride, and no one could catch Barkley in the foot race, and he went into the end zone untouched.

The end result was a 57-yard touchdown on that beautiful trick play.